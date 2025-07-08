Celebrate the Spirit of Onam with Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam

Singapore, July 2025 — A vibrant celebration of Kerala’s cultural richness awaits you this August 3rd, as Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam (SKKN) invites the community to come together in joy, tradition, and unity for their grand Onam Festival 2025. The event will take place at the centrally located Braddell Heights Community Club, just a stone’s throw away from Serangoon NEX.

Rooted in tradition yet embracing diversity, the day promises to be a delightful cultural extravaganza, open to all — from nostalgic Malayalees to curious global citizens eager to experience Kerala’s harvest festival in its most authentic form.

🎭 Cultural Highlights

From graceful Thiruvathira performances to a vibrant showcase of music and dance, visitors can enjoy an open-access cultural programme throughout the day. Entry to view all cultural events is free, ensuring everyone can be part of the festive cheer.

🍽️ Onasadya – A Feast to Remember

No Onam is complete without the grand Onasadya – a traditional vegetarian banquet served on banana leaves.

Tickets for the Sadya are priced at $25 for the general public. Members enjoy a discounted rate of $20. Note: Seats for the Sadya are limited and advance booking is strongly encouraged.

🏆 Competitions Galore

Whether you’re young or young at heart, there’s something for everyone to participate in:

Thiruvathira Competition – Compete for an ever-rolling trophy with your troupe. Beauty Contest – A celebration of traditional attire, grace, and confidence, followed by a festive ramp walk. Kabaddi & Tug of War – High-energy outdoor fun for sports enthusiasts. Cooking Contest – Show off your culinary skills and bring flavour to the fest! Drawing & Colouring Contest for Kids – Let young artists shine in an atmosphere of creativity.

If you wish to participate in the competition items, please register here: Registration Form

🏡 A Community Affair

More than just an event, this Onam celebration is a heartfelt effort to bring together families, friends, and neighbours for a day filled with fun, flavours, and festive spirit. It’s a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with roots, share traditions with the younger generation, and make new memories in the heart of Singapore.

📅 Event Details at a Glance

Date: Sunday, 3rd August 2025 Venue: Braddell Heights Community Club, near Serangoon NEX Time: Full-day event Entry: Free for all cultural programmes Sadya Tickets: General: $25 Members: $20 Competitions: Register in advance to participate

🎟️ Book Now – Don’t Miss Out

With limited seats available for the Onasadya and high interest in the competitions, early registration is essential. Whether you’re coming to eat, perform, compete or simply enjoy — there’s something in it for everyone.

Let’s make this Onam a memorable one — join hands with Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam for a celebration that echoes the warmth and togetherness of Kerala’s most cherished festival. This is a wonderful opportunity for people from all communities and races to come together, explore the richness of Kerala’s traditions, and experience the vibrant colours, flavours, and spirit of Onam in an inclusive and festive atmosphere.

👉 For bookings register here : Tickets

🌸 Onashamsakal! 🌸