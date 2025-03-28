Chakkulathukaavu Sree Bhagavathy Amman’s Divine Visit & Ceremonial Prayers in Singapore

Singapore – Devotees in Singapore are invited to experience the divine presence and blessings of Chakkulathukaavu Sree Bhagavathy Amman during a special ceremonial visit and poojas from 18th to 20th April 2025 at Birch Road (Opposite Centrium Square).

This sacred event, organized by the Singapore Malayalee Hindu Samajam, offers a rare opportunity for devotees to participate in traditional rituals and seek the goddess’s blessings. The three-day celebration will include Pushparchana, Kumkumarchana, Saneeswara Pooja, Guruthi Pooja, and the highly auspicious Pongala ritual.

Event Schedule

📅 Friday, 18th April

🔸 08:00 AM – Receiving Bhagavathy Amman

🔸 08:30 AM – Pushparchana

🔸 07:30 PM – Kumkumarchana

📅 Saturday, 19th April

🔸 07:30 AM – Saneeswara Pooja & Paalkudam Abhishekam

🔸 07:30 PM – Guruthi Pooja

📅 Sunday, 20th April

🔸 07:00 AM – Pongala (conducted in batches)

Join the Devotion & Seek Divine Blessings

Pooja and Pongala tickets are available. For inquiries and participation, please contact:

📞 Suresh: 97920227 | Ratheesh: 81860279 | Rekha: 98802597 | Suchithra: 96934685 |

📞 Sindhu: 96980468 | Arun: 97893298 | Devi: 89080489 | Priveen: 88178128

This spiritual gathering is open to all devotees, offering a divine atmosphere of devotion, prayers, and blessings. Join us in celebrating faith, tradition, and community spirit.