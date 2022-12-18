Christmas feast at Paradise Biryani!!

Kerala is known for its richness of cuisine, which is influenced by multi religious community. Kerala Cuisines trace a history that dates back to centuries. Even though they have an innate cooking style, the taste, flavours and the serving method differs from region to region.

A Malayalee can’t imagine a Christmas breakfast without Appam and stew or kuttandan style duck curry. In some region quintessentially people cherish Asiad (Ellum kappayum) – a dish with tapioca and beef, while many enjoys Meen Pollichathu – a spicy fish dish.

This time Christmas in Singapore is more scrumptious for the food lovers in Singapore.. Paradise Biriyani, the authentic Kerala restaurant in Sembawang Road is serving its Chrismas feast with a wide variety of mouth-watering Kerala dishes.. The appetizing dishes includes Cutlet, Appam, Kuttanadan Duck Curry, Duck Stew, Duck Roast, Chicken stew, Mutton Mappas, Vegetable stew, Kada roast, Mutton Coconut Fry and many more..

The Christmas Feast is served from December 23 to December 25, and Paradise Biriyani invites all food lovers of Singapore to savour its delicious feast. One can also order this Christmas feast. Please contact for booking and order : 9012 3366

Address:

Paradise Biryani

369 Sembawang Road

#01-07, Singapore 758382