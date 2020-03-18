Jakarta: The Indonesian government has decided to extend the national emergency for the Covid-19 outbreak until May 29 as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 172 on Tuesday, up by 38 from yesterday.

The new cases were mostly found in Jakarta, followed by East Java, Central Java and Riau Islands, a government spokesman said in a daily news conference in Jakarta.

The government has appointed 10 laboratories in different cities to conduct the swab tests for suspected coronavirus infections

Earlier Indonesia suspended its visa exemption policy for all countries for one month and expand restrictions for people with a history of travel to some of the world’s countries hardest hit by the coronavirus in its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the archipelago.