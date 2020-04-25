Covid Time Creatives- Adrenaline Rush: Poem by Ahana Banerjee

Adrenaline Rush: Poem by Ahana Banerjee

what is that?

what is that sound?

Creak of bed or creak of bone?

How I regret reading the works of Poe

The moon is stingy with its light

Oh dear, what’s prowling around this haunted night?

I tiptoe quietly out of my room

Venturing into the stifling gloom

It’s time for me to ignore all my trepidations

As I set off on my sinister expedition

Shhhh

What’s that awful thudding sound

Oh, just my heart, how it pounds

My stomach has tied itself into a knot ‘

Like the apple tree that rots

At the bottom of my yard

Is that where witches spin their yarn

Would that be my rendezvous on this ungodly night?

Hush, there it is again

It’s coming from the window

A ghastly floating glow

Hope this isn’t my first encounter with a ghost

It’s too late in the night to deliver post

Tap tap goes the witch’s fingers on the glass

Oh wait, it’s just a stray tree branch

What’s that awful shrieking howl

Competing with the screams of the owl

Every noise is magnified

It’s as though my horrors have become personified

Shadows dance around me as the moon scowls

How do I get out of this situation foul?

The only way to stop myself getting a good fright

Is to avoid things that go bump in the night

That chilling sound is just the wind

Not a banshee warning hint

Those horrid glows are just fireflies

Another one of my mind’s asinine lies

There are no witches in the yard

Just my brains stupid farce

My heartbeat resumes its regular tattoo

How could I be such a fool

No longer shall I read Edgar Allan Poe

Inciting my hopes of meeting a ghost

Now that I have cleared my head …

Its time I went off to bed!