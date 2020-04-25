Covid Time Creatives : The Better Days-Poem By Simble Sebastian

The Better Days-Poem By Simble Sebastian

Amidst the dreadful agonies

The terrible pandemic has entailed

Staying at home & being Safe,

To fight against the dreadful virus.

Gloves & masks seemed inevitable,

Washing hands & social distancing

Turned out to be the part of life

To break the chain, to curb the spread.

The lock down Days

Enlightened us to calm down

The fast paced life

And to boost up the human bond

To perceive the essence of life.

The corona free days are yet to come

The dark clouds will pass by;

We shall overcome the battle,

To witness a brighter world.

Than ever before.