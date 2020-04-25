Covid Time Creatives : The Better Days-Poem By Simble Sebastian

The Better Days-Poem By Simble Sebastian
Amidst the dreadful agonies
The terrible pandemic has entailed
Staying at home & being Safe,
To fight against the dreadful virus.
Gloves & masks seemed inevitable,
Washing hands & social distancing
Turned out to be the part of life
To break the chain, to curb the spread.
The lock down Days
Enlightened us to calm down
The fast paced life
And to boost up the human bond
To perceive the essence of life.
The corona free days are yet to come
The dark clouds will pass by;
We shall overcome the battle,
To witness a brighter world.
Than ever before.