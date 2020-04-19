Written by Srishti

Luscious cascades of bushy brown hair

A lily’s complexion, so lovely and fair

Twinkling dark eyes for me to see

And there-stood she!

As the silver bullet of a moon shone bright

In the blackness of the dark dark night

So stood she, gorgeous as the moon

Alas! Little did I know how soon she’d swoon

There Death snatched her to make her his

And she was gone, gone for me to miss!

As the crescent wanes away-nowhere to be seen

My lady-bright like the moon no longer stood evergreen

My face had waned

As my cheeks lost their colour

My red lips now stood pale

As though the salt had lost its savour

Melancholy draped herself onto me

As I plunged into a pool of misery

My eyes filled to the brim have nothing to see

Save the white misty snow which only grieves me

No Sun ever shines, no raindrops to be heard

The ambience is devoid of the song of the bird

My heavy heart skipped many a beat

To possess a burning longing for Her and I to meet

Emptiness evaded the atmosphere of gloom

As I reminisced our times, spoiled by doom

It’s been fifteen years since I bid adieu to Marley

And I still remember how-there stood she!