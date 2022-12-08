Cultural and Musical events lined up for IFFK

Cultural evenings are charted to jazz up the festival mode at the 27th IFFK. Purbayen Chatterjee, Pradeep Kumar, Nithya Mammen, Nimisha Salim, Soul of the Folk band, and many more artists are getting ready to elevate the festivities. Purbayen Chatterjee, the renowned sitar performer, will perform on the opening day at Nishagandhi. An expert in combining Indian Classical music and Contemporary World music, his performance is expected to be a new experience.

The band Soul of the Folk led by Athul Narukara and the team will perform #AavoDhamaanooo.. on the 10th of December. Tamil Rock band Jhanu will perform on the 11th. Virtuoso MS Baburaj’s granddaughter Nimisha Salim will come up with a ghazal concert on the 12th.

The bands Thamarassery Churam and Chumaduthangi are also set to move the crowd on the festival nights. On the penultimate day of the fest, famous South Indian playback singer and State Film Award winner Pradeep Kumar will perform solo, followed by Arun Sukumar and Nithya Mammen’s ‘Remembering Kishore Da and Latha Ji’, paying tribute to the late musical legends Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Cultural programs will be held in the evening from the second to the seventh day of the fest at the Tagore theatre premises.