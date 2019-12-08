Diego Maradona’ Special Screening at Nishagandhi

The life of the legandary football player Diego Maradona will be brought to the big screen at the Nishagandhi auditorium at 12.15 am on December 7. ‘Diego Maradona’, the British documentary by Asif Kapadia, takes a look into the life of the controversial football player.

The movie is an essay on sporting greatness and human fallibility. Asif Kapadia proves that he is a master story teller by portraying a well-balanced cautionary tale on the pitfalls of fame and glory.

The film was screened in the out-of-competition category at the 2019 Cannes film festival held recently. The film is expected to be a midnight treat for all football lovers.