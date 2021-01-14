Dr. Shashi Tharoor to speak on ‘Life in Post Pandemic World’

Thiruvananthapuram: As mankind is entering a critical phase in the war against the unseen enemy called Covid-19, what is more needed is a vision to move on. Dr. Shashi Tharoor, world renowned author, former diplomat and present Member of Parliament, will elaborate on his vision about Life in Post Pandemic World.

He will address the second Pos-Poss Global Talk organised by Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT), which is a global collective united in the task of creating young change leaders and making creative and meaningful social interventions with active support of P Vijayan IPS, Inspector General of Police. Mr. Vijayan is known for various impactful children-centred programmes and was adjudged the CNN-IBN Indian of the Year in 2014.

The hugely popular Pos-Poss Friday Talk series is a flagship programme of MBT. Pos-Poss stands for Positivity (Pos) and explore Possibilities (Poss). The aim of the series is to inspire people a to stay positive and not give up hope. This is done by inviting eminent personalities, who are the torch bearers of society by virtue of their indomitable spirit and have them interact on various topics.

The Global edition of Pos-Poss Talk Series was launched to reach out to people across different nationalities. The first talk in this series was done by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, known for his outstanding work for the protection of child-rights in December 2020.

Since the inception of Pos-Poss, more than 75 speakers have interacted with people across the world. This first of its kind ever online talk series reaches on an average three million live audience every week through the social media channels of MBT. Eminent speakers who have been featured in the show included Mohanlal, renowned actor; S.D. Shibulal, former CEO, Infosys; and many senior diplomats, top officers from Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service, writers, celebrated sports personalities and social leaders. The entire talk series is partnered with UNICEF.

Dr. Tharoors talk will be on January 15, 2021 at 6.45 pm and can be viewed through the social media channels of MBT :

