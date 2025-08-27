Dr. Vaikom Vijayalakshmi to Perform at Bhaskareeyam 2025 on August 30

Singapore, Aug. 29–31, 2025 – The annual Bhaskareeyam Festival, a three-day celebration of music, dance, and cultural exchange, returns this year with a distinguished line-up of artists from Singapore and abroad. The highlight of the festival will be the much-anticipated performance by Dr. Vaikom Vijayalakshmi on 30th August, the celebrated vocalist whose artistry has moved audiences across the globe.

Honouring a Legacy

Firmly established as a cultural fixture in Singapore’s calendar, Bhaskareeyam is held in honour of Sri K.P. Bhaskar and Smt. Santha Bhaskar, pioneers who dedicated their lives to nurturing the arts in the island nation for over seven decades. Their legacy continues through Bhaskar’s Arts Academy, which curates the festival each year as a tribute to their vision and devotion to classical traditions.

A Festival of Excellence

From 29 August to 31 August 2025, audiences will be immersed in a vibrant array of performances spanning classical Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak, contemporary dance, and orchestral renditions.

The headline segment features two iconic names:

The Sutra Foundation , led by Datuk Ramli Ibrahim , globally renowned for its Odissi presentations.

, led by , globally renowned for its Odissi presentations. Dr. Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, whose rare tonal quality and evocative style promise an evening of unforgettable music on 30th August. Beyond her concert, she will also lead a masterclass and lecture-demonstration, offering rare insights into her artistic journey.

Mainstage Highlights

Audiences can look forward to a diverse roster of acts: the Bhaskar’s Arts Academy Orchestra, Carnatic vocalist Sripriya Vijay, the inventive sounds of Vishnu Navtar on his one-of-a-kind instrument, and the rhythmic brilliance of tabla maestro G. Lakshmanan.

In dance, the stage will host Bhaskar’s Arts Academy’s multi-genre ensemble, the T.H.E Dance Company, Bharatanatyam exponents from Usharani Maniam Dance Academy, and the Indian fusion troupe Omkar Arts.

Platform for Emerging Artistes

The Prasaantham series, named after Smt. Santha Bhaskar, will continue its mission of nurturing young talent. Since its inception in 2021, the series has introduced over 40 artistes, and this year’s line-up includes promising names such as Swaminathan Raja (Carnatic vocal), Akhilesh Vadari (Bharatanatyam), Koushik Das (Odissi), and Vinita Venugopal (Kathak).

A Cultural Confluence

Bhaskareeyam 2025 thus becomes more than a festival; it is a gathering of generations, genres, and geographies—each performance a tribute to the sustaining power of the arts. For connoisseurs and newcomers alike, the presence of Dr. Vaikom Vijayalakshmi on 30th August will be an unmissable opportunity to experience one of Indian music’s most extraordinary voices in a rare Singapore appearance.

📅 Festival Dates: 29–31 August 2025

📍 Venue: Bhaskar’s Arts Academy, Singapore

🎟️ Tickets & Details: Click here

for Students/member discount tickets contact Sajith Sir: 85236922

🚫 No admission for children under 5 years.