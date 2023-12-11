Feast of 69 Movies, Including ‘Totem,’ on Monday at IFFK

On day four of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), a total of 69 movies will be screened across 14 theaters in Thiruvananthapuram. This impressive lineup includes 26 world movies and four films from the international competition (IC) category. One of the highlights of the day will be the screening of ‘Totem,’ directed by Lila Aviles, under the IC section. Additionally, six movies from the Malayalam Cinema Today category and four from the Indian Cinema Now category will grace the screens on Monday. Alongside these, there will be 41 repeat screenings, allowing viewers to catch up on films they may have missed.

In a tribute to the late director Siddique, his 1989 hit ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ will also be screened during the festival.

Furthermore, three films by the IFFK Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Krzysztof Zanussi, will be showcased on Monday. ‘Akaler Sandhane’ (In Search of Famine) will be screened as part of the Mrinal Sen Retrospective.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will feature its first midnight screening at Nishagandhi at 12 midnight on Monday. The cult classic horror movie ‘The Exorcist’ will be shown, providing a thrilling experience for the audience.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic lineup of films at IFFK on Monday, offering a feast of cinematic delights.