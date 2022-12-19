രണ്ട് മിനിറ്റില്‍ രണ്ട് ഗോള്‍.. സമനില പിടിച്ച് ഫ്രാന്‍സ്‌

By
News Desk
-
0

ദോഹ: അര്‍ജന്റീനയ്‌ക്കെതിരേ രണ്ട് മിനിറ്റിനുള്ളില്‍ രണ്ട് ഗോളടിച്ച് സമനില പിടിച്ച് ഫ്രാന്‍സ്. സൂപ്പര്‍താരം കിലിയന്‍ എംബാപ്പെയാണ് ടീമിനായി ഇരട്ട ഗോളുകള്‍ നേടി സമനില നേടിക്കൊടുത്തത്.

