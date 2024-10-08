Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Jailed: Held in Single-Man Cell Due to Safety Concerns

Singapore – October 7, 2024: Former Transport Minister S Iswaran, who recently began serving a 12-month prison sentence, has been housed in a single-man cell due to heightened safety and security concerns, according to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS). The 62-year-old was sentenced after a high-profile corruption case and is being held in a 6.9 square meter cell, provided with only a straw mat and two blankets for sleeping.

The SPS stated on Monday that Iswaran underwent standard safety, security, and medical assessments, similar to all other inmates. However, due to the unique risks associated with his case, it was deemed necessary to house him separately from the general prison population.

“S Iswaran underwent safety, security, and medical assessment, as per other inmates. As we assessed that there is a higher safety and security risk for S Iswaran to be housed with other inmates, we have housed him in a single-man cell,” the SPS said in its statement.

Surrender and Sentencing

Iswaran surrendered at the State Courts on Monday afternoon, arriving in a white Toyota Alphard accompanied by a relative. He did not respond to media queries, including questions about his preparations for incarceration or any message he wished to convey to his former constituents.

In the courtroom, a small group of supporters, including his bailor and lawyers from Davinder Singh Chambers, awaited his arrival. Notably, Iswaran’s wife was absent. After a brief period in Court 4A, he was escorted to begin his jail term.

Conviction and Apology

Iswaran was handed his sentence on October 3, with the court imposing a 12-month jail term, nearly double the six-to-seven months initially sought by the prosecution. The former minister was convicted under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which pertains to the unlawful acceptance of gifts by public servants.

In a Facebook statement released shortly before his surrender, Iswaran accepted full responsibility for his actions. He expressed remorse, acknowledging that while his actions did not involve direct corruption, they were still unacceptable for someone in his position. “I accept that as a Minister what I did was wrong under Section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans,” he wrote.

Notably, Iswaran chose not to appeal the sentence, signaling his acceptance of the legal process and the consequences of his actions.

Context of the Case

Iswaran’s legal troubles began as part of a broader investigation into corruption in the public service sector, which has gripped the public’s attention since it was revealed earlier this year. His downfall marks a significant chapter in Singapore’s ongoing efforts to uphold integrity within its government institutions.

Once regarded as a prominent figure in Singaporean politics, Iswaran served in various ministerial roles over his decades-long career, including in the fields of trade and transport. His conviction serves as a stark reminder of the high standards expected from public officeholders in the city-state.

Public Reaction

The case has garnered widespread media attention, with many Singaporeans expressing disappointment over Iswaran’s fall from grace. However, his public apology and decision not to contest the court’s ruling have also prompted some sympathy from his supporters, who appreciate his willingness to take responsibility.

As Iswaran begins his prison sentence, public discourse around the case continues, with many reflecting on the importance of transparency and accountability in government.

