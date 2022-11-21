Government of India cancels Air Suvidha forms for international passengers.

New Delhi (November 21, 2022): Air Suvidha self-declaration forms for Covid vaccination that had to be filled in by incoming international passengers on the Air Suvidha portal, which is facilitated by Delhi Airport, will no longer be necessary, the government has said. The decision will come into effect from midnight.

A notice from the Civil Aviation ministry this evening said, “In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals”.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the decision to discontinue the self-deceleration will begin from 22 November.