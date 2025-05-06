Home Ministry orders civil defence drills in multiple states as India-Pakistan tensions rise after Pahalgam attack

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed several states to conduct civil defence mock drills on May 7 to enhance emergency preparedness, Central government sources told ET on Monday.

The attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, was linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist groups, bringing bilateral relations to a boiling point.

In response, the Government of India has directed the initiation of a series of measures aimed at preparing civilian populations and infrastructure for potential threats.

According to government sources, the drills focus on the following key actions:

Operationalization of air raid warning sirens.

Training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

Provision of crash blackout measures.

Provision for early camouflaging of vital plants/installations.

Updation of evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

Both countries have ordered and carried out a series of actions against the other including pulling out some diplomats and shutting down airpsace and ports, while India also suspended the crucial Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan further reportedly violated ceasefire clauses at the LoC in J&K and fired small arms for 10 consecutive nights which has further escalated tensions between the historically disputing nation.