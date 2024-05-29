India announces USD 1 mn for landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced an immediate financial aid of USD 1 million to provide relief and assistance to people hit by a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea.



A massive landslide hit Enga province of the island nation on May 24 that buried hundreds of people and caused major destruction.



Over 2,000 people were killed in the landslide, according to media reports from that country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India’s readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.



“As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of USD 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts,” it said.