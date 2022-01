രാജ്യത്ത് 2.82 ലക്ഷം പേർക്ക് കൂടി കോവിഡ്

India reports 2,82,970 COVID cases (44,889 more than yesterday), 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours.



Active case: 18,31,000

Daily positivity rate: 15.13%



8,961 total Omicron cases detected so far; an increase of 0.79% since yesterday pic.twitter.com/Fz8ZfjplTF