ജയചന്ദ്രസംഗീതത്തിന്‍റെ മാസ്മരികതയില്‍ “ജനല്‍വഴി വരും…”

ജയചന്ദ്രസംഗീതത്തിന്‍റെ മാസ്മരികതയില്‍ ജനല്‍ വഴി വരും എന്ന മ്യുസിക് ആല്‍ബം..

‘Janalvazhi Varum’ is the first single from Akash Prakash Music and Entertainments, a platform created to revamp and recreate the golden era of Malayalam music. The song is in Shri P Jayachandran’s timeless voice.The initiative is also looking at producing independent projects that will include music, movies and more. This project brings to the world of music and art, 7 soul stirring melodies rendered flawlessly by P. Jayachandran, Sithara Krishnakumar, Haricharan, Karthik, Chinmayi Sripada, Sreedevi Prakash, Shruthi Naveen & Sidhesh.

Music and Programing : Naveen Anandh Lyrics: Jyothish T Kassi Singer: P Jayachandran Editor: Deepesh P DOP: Rafeek Rahim Producer: Prakash Nair Director: Nidhin Anand Guitar bass: Sumesh Parameswar Violin solo: Sangeeth Mohan Strings: Francis Xavier, Josutty, Sebastian, Herald, Danny (Cochin strings) Flute: Jossy Aleppey Recording Engineer: Ajil Kurian (NHQ studio Cochin) Ramu Raj (Aum Studios Trissur ) K7 studios (Midhun) Mixing &mastering Engineer: Kiran Lal (NHQ studios Cochin)

On Screen : Sreedevi VK & Naaif

