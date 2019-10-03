Japan IT Week Autumn – EXPANDING THE SHOW SIZE FOR 10 YEARS

TOKYO, JAPAN: Japan’s largest trade show organiser, Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd., is hosting one of its major exhibitions – Japan IT Week Autumn on the 4th week of this month. (https://www.japan-it-autumn.jp/en/)

Japan IT Week Autumn is the world’s leading IT show, and in its 10th year running, it has grown to be one of the largest comprehensive B-to-B IT shows held in the second half of the year. This year, the show is expected to be the biggest show in its history, in number of exhibitors and visitors. To be more specific, Japan IT Week Autumn 2019 forecasts to gather 780 exhibitors and 55,000 professional visitors, both increased from the previous year. (2018: 653 exhibitors / 53,212 visitors)

Japan IT Week Autumn 2019 is certainly the must-attend show for all tech-lovers around the world. For three days of the show period, visitors can access exhibitions to meet and discuss with 780 exhibitors as well as attending seminar sessions to learn the latest IT trends from the most influential IT industry leaders.

12 Exhibitions of 12 IT Themes

This year’s Japan IT Week Autumn comprises of twelve specialised shows each focusing on the specific IT solutions.

Among them all, there are two newly launching exhibitions that visitors should pay extra attention to: “Embedded Systems Expo” and “Software & Apps Development Expo”. “Embedded Systems Expo” features technology for CPU/MCU, Middleware, Board Computer, Development Tools and Embedded AI Application. Along with that, “Software & Apps Development Expo” is also added to the 2019 autumn lineup, in response to high requests from visitors, featuring a variety of products/solutions needed for the development, operation and maintenance of software and application.

Below is the list of 12 individual shows:

– 1st Embedded Systems Expo Autumn (*Newly Launching)

– 1st Software & Apps Development Expo Autumn (*Newly Launching)

– 3rd Store & Retail IT Solutions Expo Autumn

– 3rd AI & Business Automation Expo Autumn

– 5th IoT/M2M Expo Autumn

– 7th Direct Commerce Solutions Expo Autumn

– 8th Sales Automation & CRM Expo Autumn

– 8th Data Center & Storage Expo Autumn

– 9th Information Security Expo Autumn

– 9th Mobile Solutions Expo Autumn

– 9th Web & Digital Marketing Expo Autumn

– 10th Cloud Computing Expo Japan Autumn

Major exhibitors across the above twelve exhibitions such as NTT Communications, Microsoft Japan, Zoho Japan, Ricoh, Sony Biz Networks, Hitachi Solutions, Oracle, Mizuho Information & Research Institute, PayPal, Fuji Electronics, Fuji Soft, Fujitsu Electronics and many more will showcase their latest technologies and solutions during the show period. Search 780 exhibitors from Exhibitors & Exhibits Directory on the official website.

30 Conference Sessions by Industry Leaders

Held concurrent to the exhibition is the conference program, providing opportunities to learn the latest trends of technologies and network with IT professionals. Top leaders from the IT industry will be joining to speak and overall 30 seminar sessions are scheduled throughout the show period. The conference program includes keynote session as well as special sessions based on the themes of 12 exhibitions.

Two English-Japanese bilingual sessions [Session ID: JIW-S8, JIW-S11] are available for international attendees. Below is brief information about bilingual sessions:

[JIW-S11] Information Security

– Cyber Security for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games by Dysart Solutions Ltd.( CEO, Oliver Hoare )

– Can Japanese Society Benefit from White Hat Hackers? by Japan Hackers Association ( Representative Director, Takayuki Sugiura )

[JIW-S8] Software & Apps Development

– Emerging Trends in Software Development by Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. ( Principal Group Manager, Drew Robbins)

– Software Development Technology Shaping the Future: Challenges for Production Revolution by NTT DATA Corporation ( Head of Software Engineering Center, Masachika Suda)

In the Information Security session (Session ID: JIW-S11), Oliver Hoare, the former head of cyber security at the London 2012 Olympics, will speak about cyber security for the Tokyo Olympics, based on his experience of providing cyber security consultancy. Followed by Oliver, Takayuki Sugiura, representative director of Japan Hackers Association will also speak in the same session. Takayuki will explain the importance of information security on business for companies struggling with recruitment of security experts.

The newly launching exhibition, Software & Apps Development Expo could be more interesting with the bilingual session on the same theme. Software & Apps Development session (Session ID: JIW-S8) will be held by Microsoft Japan on the emerging trends in software development as well as by NTT DATA on software development technology shaping the future.

Online pre-registration is required for each session through (Available in English):

https://www.japan-it-autumn.jp/conference_en/

Japan IT Week Autumn is one of the largest platforms in Japan to enter the Japanese IT market. Japan IT Week show series is held three times a year at different seasons and locations. Three editions of Japan IT Week provide flexibility and a wider window of opportunities to IT professionals to conduct business and make connections within Japan and Asia market.

