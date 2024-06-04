Will start process of holding assembly polls in J-K very soon: CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said it will start the process of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir very soon.



Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the EC was very enthused by the voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the Lok Sabha elections, which showed the eagerness of the people to participate in the democratic process.





“We will very soon start the process of assembly elections in J&K. We are very enthused. It is one of the most satisfying moments,” the CEC said.

The voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the Lok Sabha elections was 58.58 per cent, the highest in four decades. The voter turnout in Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir valley was 51.05 per cent, he said.



While announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections in March, Kumar had said that holding assembly and parliamentary elections simultaneously was not practical due to logistical and security reasons.

Whenever assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, they will be the first since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the division of the erstwhile state into two union territories.



The electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir is usually spread over a month.



Following a delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats in the union territory has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





In December, the Supreme Court had directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.