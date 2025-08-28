Krishna Manjari 2025 to Celebrate the Gita through Arts in Singapore

Singapore: The spirit of the Bhagavad Gita will come alive through music, dance, and visual art as Gita Jayanti Singapore presents Krishna Manjari 2025 on Saturday, September 6, at 6.45 pm at PGP Hall, Serangoon. The event, which beautifully blends devotion with artistic excellence, is set to offer audiences a soulful evening of cultural celebration.

With the theme “Celebrating the Gita through Performing and Visual Arts,” this year’s edition will feature a diverse line-up of talent spanning across India and Singapore.

A Rich Musical Experience

The evening opens with a Bhajan concert by Spoorthi Rao, the young singing sensation from India and winner of Super Singer Junior 4. A Carnatic vocalist of rare brilliance, Rao’s performance promises to immerse audiences in devotional fervour. She will be accompanied by Vishwas Hari, an accomplished young Carnatic musician on the Mandolin, adding a distinct melody to the evening.

Supporting the musical ensemble are Singapore’s own promising talents — Siddanth Anand, a young and gifted artist on the Mridangam, and Syam Lal, a skilled performer on the Tabla — together creating a rhythmic tapestry that bridges traditions.

Dance and Visual Art Showcase

Further enriching the event, the Bengali Association of Singapore will present captivating dance performances inspired by the Gita. Alongside, a Visual Art Exhibition by Singapore-based artists will bring spiritual reflections to canvas, offering audiences an immersive experience of devotion expressed through multiple art forms.

Community Collaboration

Krishna Manjari 2025 is led by the Bengali Association of Singapore and coordinated by Soorya (Singapore), highlighting the collaborative strength of the Indian diaspora’s cultural organisations.

Event Details

📅 Date & Time: Saturday, 6th September, 6.45 pm

📍 Venue: PGP Hall, Serangoon

🎟️ Tickets: $10 and $50 (VIP, with dinner)

🔗 Bookings: www.gitajayanti.org.sg

Organisers invite the community to partake in this confluence of devotion and artistry, promising an evening that resonates with the timeless message of the Gita while celebrating Indian cultural expressions in Singapore.