Lawrence Wong Leads PAP to Victory in Singapore’s GE2025, Begins New Chapter as Prime Minister

Singapore, May 4: Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) emerged victorious in the 2025 General Election, cementing its continued hold on power and ushering in a new era under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The election, widely seen as a litmus test for Mr. Wong’s leadership following the transition from long-serving PM Lee Hsien Loong, delivered what observers described as a “strong mandate” for the 51-year-old leader.

This is the PAP’s first election under Mr. Wong, who officially assumed the office of Prime Minister earlier this year after a carefully managed leadership succession. Speaking to party members after the results, Mr. Wong reiterated his commitment to serve “with humility and dedication,” and to steer Singapore into its next phase of development amid evolving global and regional challenges.

The election campaign focused heavily on cost-of-living concerns, social mobility, and housing affordability, issues that have resonated with a younger, more politically engaged electorate. The PAP, which has governed Singapore since independence, faced its usual contenders such as the Workers’ Party, but retained a majority that political analysts described as “resilient, though with signs of a maturing opposition presence.”

The outcome has drawn attention across the region, with congratulatory messages pouring in from world leaders. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who congratulated Mr. Wong, highlighting the strategic importance of the India-Singapore partnership. The United States also welcomed the PAP’s electoral victory, with a State Department spokesperson affirming Washington’s commitment to continued collaboration with Singapore on regional security, economic integration, and technology partnerships.

Singapore’s political transition has been viewed internationally as a model of stability and foresight. The baton-passing from Mr. Lee Hsien Loong—who held the post for two decades—to Mr. Wong represents not just a generational shift, but a test of PAP’s ability to renew itself while maintaining public trust in a rapidly changing society.

While the final vote tallies and constituency-level analyses are expected to be published in the coming days, early indications suggest that the PAP retained its core support base, even as the Workers’ Party and other opposition groups continue to build inroads in select urban constituencies.

With the new mandate secured, Mr. Wong is expected to announce a refreshed Cabinet within the week, amid expectations of policy continuity in finance and foreign affairs, along with targeted reforms in housing, education, and digital infrastructure.

