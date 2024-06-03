LS polls: Prohibitory order on premises of counting centres in Kozhikode, Vadakara

Kozhikode (Kerala) | The district administration on Monday imposed prohibitory orders on the premises of the designated vote counting centre for the Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies in North Kerala.



These measures, effective from Monday on the premises of JTD Group of Institutions at Vellimadukunnu, were instituted ahead of the counting of the ballots for the crucial Lok Sabha election scheduled for Tuesday.



Counting of votes for both constituencies will commence at 8.00 am, according to official sources.



The prohibitory order was also imposed on the premises of another school in Thiruvambady which falls under Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, they said.

The restrictions came into being on Monday evening and will continue till Wednesday 10.00 am, sources added.





Meanwhile, District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh warned of stringent legal action against those who create and propagate unverified, fake, and misleading news regarding counting and election results.



All social media platforms are under strict police surveillance, and WhatsApp admins should take extra caution, he said here in a press conference.



Sharing unverified news through social media is not a small crime but a matter that affects the law and order of the state, the collector pointed out.