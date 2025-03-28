Magic, Music & Mystery: A Cultural Evening of Empowerment with Magician Gopinath Muthukad

Singapore– Experience a one-of-a-kind evening where talent knows no boundaries! “Empowering with Love: Magic Beyond Limits”, led by world-renowned illusionist Magician Gopinath Muthukad, will take center stage on April 19, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at The Quantum Arena, One World International School Digital Campus, Punggol.

This spectacular event brings together the remarkable talents of specially abled communities from Singapore and India, showcasing their incredible abilities through magic, music, and mesmerizing performances. More than just a show, this is a celebration of resilience, talent, and inclusivity—proving that dreams and artistry have no limits.

Magician Gopinath Muthukad, a legendary illusionist and a passionate advocate for empowerment through performance arts, will lead this awe-inspiring showcase. His work in transforming lives through magic has won international recognition, and this event promises to be an unforgettable experience.



Secure your spot by scanning the QR code or visiting https://member.malayalee.org.sg/event-6080759.

Let's come together to support these incredible artists and give them the stage they truly deserve.

