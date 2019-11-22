“Malabar Adukkala Global Cooking Competition 2019”at Singapore on 18th Jan 2020

Do you have the best recipe? You can be the next “Super Chef” of Malabar Adukkala Global Cooking Competition 2019-2020. Share with us and get a chance to enter to “Malabar Adukkala Global Cooking Competition 2019-2020”..

“Malabar” the name itself ignites hundreds of taste buds, the region which holds on secrets of wide varieties of food. This is first of its kind in this region. Malabar Adukkala, a friends’ circle, one of the most active groups, where relationships have grown beyond the virtual circle and now this big virtual Family, with over 480,000 members around the world, living in India, GCC, Europe and different parts of the world, wants to meet!!!

Pravasi Express, in association with Canberra CC IAEC organising the Singapore edition of Global cooking competition on 18th January 2020 at Canberra CC Multi-Purpose Hall. Top three winners will be awarded, and the he first prize winner will get a chance to fly to Dubai and enter to the Grand Final.

How to enter:

Entry form:

Please click on the below link in order to register yourself for the competition: Registration-form

We require you to send us 2 favorite recipes:

1. Main Course (Biriyani & raita or any type of bread (like chapatti, roti, naan) or any type of pathiri & any gravy (Veg. or Non Veg.)

2. Salad

It is compulsory to fill the above recipe details accurately at the time of registration.

Submission of Recipe:

The participants must cook the dish that was registered online and bring along with them during the competition. Live cooking is not allowed at the competition venue.

Judging:

The judging/marking will be based on taste, variety and presentation. Judges decision are final and irreversible

 First 50 participants will get the chance to enter to the competition.

 The selected participants need to pay the registration fee prior to the competition; else they will lose the opportunity.

 This competition is being held in different areas, hence the participant must cook the food by themselves.

 Live cooking is not allowed at the competition venue.

 Participants should arrive to the venue on or before the schedule time. Presentation should to be completed within the allocated time. External assistance is not allowed to help or assist the participant.

 We will not provide any accessories for the competition, other than the table where you can present your dish.

 For safety reasons, we don’t allow candles light or Agarbathis for your presentation.

 It is mandatory to write the recipes either in English or Malayalam.

 The judging/marking will be based on taste, variety and presentation.

 The Admins Coordinators of Malabar Adukkala cannot participate for this competition.

 Except in U.A.E, the age criteria for the participants from all other areas should fall between 18-50.

 Chefs and catering professionals are not allowed to participate in this competition.

 Each area will have three winners and the prizes will be awarded at the same venue. All contestants will receive a participation certificate.

 Grand finale details will be provided to the selected finalists prior to the competition.

 The First prize winner of each area will get a chance to fly to Dubai and enter to the Grand Finale of Malabar Adukkala Global Cooking Competition 2019.

 Malabar Adukkala will provide visa to the participants who enters to the Grand Finale to be held in Dubai.

 Registration fees is non-refundable.

For registration/payments & details, whatsapp +65-9238 7443, +65 9023 4353, +65 9758 1153