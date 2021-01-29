Malayalam feature film “Grahanam” to hit Singapore screens from 12th Feb

It is a proud moment for all Malayalees in Singapore as the commercial Malayalam feature film Grahanam is all set to hit the silver screens in Carnival Cinemas on Feb 12, 2021. Directed by Anand Paga, Grahanam is produced by Devika Sivan and Anand Paga under the banner of Sreenandiya Productions. This movie is made in collaboration with the mainstream talents from Malayalam industry such as Vineeth Sreenivasan and Harishankar KS who has rendered songs in the movie as well as artistes such as Sudheer Karamana and Vijay Menon. The audiography is done by the National Award Winner M R Rajakrishnan.

The film attempts to tell a story of love, betrayal, suspense and intense emotions through a gripping sequence of events. Since majority of the shoot is done in Singapore, the audience will get to see the story through vibrant visuals. Cinematography is done by Raj Vimal Dev and editing is done by Ajmal Sabu.

This film features three beautiful songs composed by AnandhKumar. The songs are already listed in the top Malayalam chartbuster lists in audio and video streaming platforms.The lead roles are played by Gibu George and Devika Sivan who are known faces in Singapore owing to their work in theatre plays and short films. Key roles are played by artistes like Jayaram Nair, Binoop Nair, Sooraj Jayaraman and Ann Sooraj from “We are a Sambhavam” fame who needs no introduction to the Malayalee diaspora.

“Our lives from the past couple of years revolved around this film. We have diverted our earnings, savings and time into this film as we were quite confident on the story-line and the team.Interesting fact is majority of the team are full time working professionals in different sectors and Grahanam is our debut feature film. But we guarantee you that you will feel this film at par with a film by a professional. Many people in the Malayalam film industry has already seen the film and they have given very positive and encouraging feedback” – Says Devika, lead actress and co-producer of Grahanam.

So far, the songs and posters of this movie was released through social media pages of celebrities such as Fahadh Faasil, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Anu Sithara, Aparna Balamurali, Ahaana Krishna, Miya, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and so on. The trailer of Grahanam would be released world wide on Jan 30. The booking link will also open on the same day. As expectations rise around the film, the team of Grahanam is waiting anxiously and thrilled for the opening day.