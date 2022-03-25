Malayali women should build their own creative spaces than wait for men to give one; says Miriam Joseph at IFFK

The Open Forum conducted at the International Film Festival of Kerala opened up a myriad of moments that revealed many of the hardest experiences that women filmmakers have to undergo. The event was remarkable with the presence of five women personalities who have made their signature in the film industry then and now.

Kurdish director Lisa Calan, Madhuja Mukherjee, director of ‘Deep 6’, Boby Sharma Baruah who is one of the members of the NETPAC jury , Mahita UP, the camerawoman of the movie Woman with a Movie camera ,and Tara Ramanujan, director of ‘Nishiddho’ were other panellists joined for the open forum.

Speaking at the event which discussed Women in Cinema, journalist and producer of Bollywood movies, Miriam Joseph commented that Malayali men are creative and it is essential to have a creative space for women too. “I would encourage all women in the Malayalam film industry to find their own space . If they wait for men to give them space, it won’t happen. ‘Men in Patriarchy is a system of privilege” She added.

She also said that after coming to live in Kerala, she recognised that women in Malayalam Cinema are exploited and not paid well. She joined Women in Cenema Collective to build a safer and more professional workspace for women.

Lisa Calan, also confessed that for Kurdish women, fighting against patriarchy only because they have no other choice .Reminiscent of her experiences in filmmaking for 33 years of her career, Boby Sharma Baruah told that both men and women should respect each other as humans.

Madhuja Mukherjee said that in a larger context of the film industry, many changes have taken place. However, on a daily basis, women in cinema have to face multiple problems right from their own households.

On asking Mahita UP, about her role in the film, she said that the movie is an unflinching answer to all the crimes and seemingly ignorant comments against women who strike a mark against the status quo.

The special edition of FFSI women’s magazine, ‘Drishyathalam’ with the cover photo of Lisa Calan, was also released at the event.