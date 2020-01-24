സിംഗപ്പൂരിൽ കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധിച്ച രണ്ട് പുതിയ കേസുകൾ കൂടി ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു

സിംഗപ്പൂരിൽ കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധിച്ച രണ്ട് പുതിയ കേസുകൾ കൂടി ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം 2020 ജനുവരി 24 ന് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു.

ജനുവരി 23 ന് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച രണ്ടാമത്തെ കേസ് പ്രാഥമിക പരിശോധനയിൽ പോസിറ്റീവ് ആണെന്ന് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. 2020 ജനുവരി 21 ന് കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം സിംഗപ്പൂരിലെത്തിയ വുഹാനിൽ നിന്നുള്ള 53 കാരിയായ ചൈനീസ് സ്വദേശിയാണ്. ഇവരെ നാഷണൽ സെന്റർ ഫോർ ഇൻഫെക്റ്റീവ് ഡിസീസസിലെ (എൻസിഐഡി) ഐസൊലേഷന്‍ വാര്‍ഡിലാണ് ചികിത്സിക്കുന്നത്.

ആദ്യം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച വുഹാനിൽ നിന്നുള്ള 66 കാരനായ ചൈനീസ് പൗരന്റെ അടുത്ത കോൺ‌ടാക്റ്റുകൾക്കായുള്ള തിരച്ചില്‍ തുടരുകയാണ്. ജനുവരി 23, ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12 ന് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച ആദ്യത്തെ കേസിന്റെ 46 കോണ്ടാക്റ്റുകളെ MOH കണ്ടെത്തി. ഇവരിൽ 24 പേരും സിംഗപ്പൂർ വിട്ടുപോയിട്ടുണ്ട്. 17 പേരിൽ 16 പേരെ ക്വാരണ്ടൈന്‍ ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഒരാളുമായി ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പ് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബാക്കിവരുന്ന 5 പേരുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങൾ തുടരുകയാണ്.

പുതിയ കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ചൈനയിൽ 600 ഓളം പേരെ ബാധിക്കുകയും 17 പേർ കൊല്ലപ്പെടുകയും ചെയ്തു. സാർസിനും മെഴ്‌സിനും കാരണമാകുന്ന വൈറസുകളുടെ അതേ പാറ്റെണിലുള്ളതാണ് കൊറോണ വൈറസ്. രോഗലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ ഇൻഫ്ലുവൻസയ്ക്ക് സമാനമാണ്, അതിൽ ചുമയും പനിയുമുണ്ട്, പക്ഷേ വുഹാൻ വൈറസ് ബാധിച്ചവരിൽ ന്യുമോണിയയുമുണ്ട്.

Health advisory From MOH

Singaporeans are advised not to travel to the whole of Hubei Province. MOH also advises Singaporeans to continue to exercise caution and attention to personal hygiene when travelling to the rest of China.

All travellers should monitor their health closely for two weeks upon return to Singapore and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell. Travellers should inform their doctor of their travel history. If they have a fever or respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath), they should wear a mask and call the clinic ahead of the visit.

Travellers and members of the public should adopt the following precautions at all times:

-Avoid contact with live animals including poultry and birds, and consumption of raw and undercooked meats;

– Avoid crowded places and close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness;

-Observe good personal hygiene;

-Practise frequent hand washing with soap (e.g. before handling food or eating, after going to toilet, or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing);

-Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath;

-Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin immediately; and

-Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.