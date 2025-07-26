NBKL to Host “Our Mind Matters” Event Featuring Book Launch and Cultural Programmes

Singapore, July 26: The Naval Base Kerala Library (NBKL), a longstanding cultural and literary institution established in 1954, is set to host an insightful and enriching event titled “Our Mind Matters” on July 27, 2025, at the POD @ National Library Board (NLB), Singapore, from 2 PM to 7 PM.

The highlight of the event is the book launch of “The Brain’s Betrayal” by Watceilia Varso, a compelling work that explores the complexities of psychotherapy and neuroplasticity. The launch will be followed by an engaging panel discussion, an open Q&A session, and an interactive masterclass.

Adding a cultural dimension to the intellectual atmosphere, the evening will also feature a classical dance performance by Priya Nair, curated in collaboration with Bhaskar’s Arts Academy.

The event is proudly supported by NLB and seeks to bridge mental health awareness with the arts, offering attendees a well-rounded experience that stimulates both mind and spirit.

For more information, interested participants can contact Aambal at +65 9694 7372.