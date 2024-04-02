Netanyahu Acknowledges Israel’s Inadvertent Killing of Gaza Aid Workers: Describes It as a Tragic Reality of Conflict



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly acknowledged on Tuesday that Israeli armed forces were responsible for the unintentional killing of seven aid workers in a Gaza air strike. Netanyahu, speaking after a hernia operation, termed the incident “tragic,” emphasizing that such occurrences are unfortunately part of the reality of war. He pledged a thorough investigation into the matter and assured that measures would be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Netanyahu’s admission followed widespread international condemnation, notably from allies such as the United States and Britain. The aid workers lost their lives during a lethal strike in Gaza while unloading essential aid brought by sea to the conflict-ridden territory. Following the tragedy, World Central Kitchen, one of the NGOs leading the aid efforts, halted its operations in Gaza. Footage from the scene depicted the bodies, some clad in protective gear bearing the charity’s logo, at a hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah. Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his colleagues.

