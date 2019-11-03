സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍: സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ കൈരളി കലാ നിലയത്തിന് പുതു നേതൃത്വം. കഴിഞ്ഞ എജിഎമ്മില്‍ ആണ് ബേസില്‍ ബേബി പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ആയി പുതിയ കമ്മിറ്റി തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. രഷ്മി പിള്ളയാണ് ഹോണറബിള്‍ ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി.

1956-ല്‍ രൂപീകൃതമായ സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ കൈരളീ കലാനിലയം ഇപ്പോള്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ആര്‍ട്സ് ആന്‍റ് കള്‍ച്ചര്‍ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നതില്‍ മുന്‍നിരയില്‍ നില്‍ക്കുന്നു. മൂന്നു വര്‍ഷങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മുന്‍പ് പുനരുദ്ധാനം ചെയ്ത സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ കൈരളീ കലാ നിലയത്തെ യുവാക്കളടങ്ങിയ പുതിയ കമ്മിറ്റി ട്രാന്‍സ്ഫോം ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് നിയുക്ത പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ബേസില്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികള്‍:

PresidentBasil Baby
Hon. General SecretaryReshmi Pillai
 Krishnalal
Ladies Wing ChairmanJithu Mohan
Associate Hon. General SecretaryNannitha
Vice PresidentMKV Rajesh
Vice PresidentSheeba
Associate TressurerVivek
Cultural SecretaryRagesh
Cultural SecretaryVeena
Ladies Wing ConvenorGayathri
Youth Wing ChairmanShibolin

Advisors:
Sudheeran
Rajeshkumar
Gangadharan
Auditor:
Krishnakumar

MC/WC Members:
Anish
Liju
Smitha
Subu
Ginesh
Sujith
Harish
Nima
Murali
Muralee
Sajin Ravi
Biju Kurup
Metrice
Binoop
Sebi
Roshni
Jayaram
Jacob
Rabin
Sam
Godwin
Renuka

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR