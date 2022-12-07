Night Siren: A Tale of a Mysterious Slovakian Girl

The horror drama Night Siren, featured under the World Cinema category of the International Film Festival, tells the story of a Slovakian girl who returns to her hometown in search of answers to the mysteries of her childhood. Directed by actress Teresa Nvotova, the film won the Golden Leopard Award at the Locarno International Film Festival.

Sarlota, a 30-year-old woman, evaluates her past and present in an attempt to uncover the truth. The film unfolds as the villagers accuse Sarlota of witchcraft and murder. As a protest against patriarchy, the film is attributed in seven chapters. The first screening of the film will be held at Tagore Theatre on December 10, second day of the fest.