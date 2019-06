K Sadasivan Nair (87 Years) passed away peacefully on 19 June 2019.

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.

Wife: Sujatha Nair

Son: Ramachandran

Daughter in law: Lekshmi

Daughter: Sindhu

Son-in-law: Ramesh

Granddaughters: Neha and Nandika

Relative and friends

Cortege will leave Blk 510 Woodlands Drive 14 on 20 June 2019 (Thurs) at 4:30 PM for Mandai Crematorium for cremation.