October 2019 scholarships

Category: Means-cum-Merit based

Scholarship: Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme for Minorities Girls 2019-20

Description: Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) and MOMA, Govt. of India is inviting girl/women students from minority communities to claim scholarship benefits for continuing their higher education. The means-cum-merit scholarship aims to benefit students from underprivileged communities who wish to study further.

Eligibility: Female students from minority communities studying in Classes 9 to 12 with minimum 50% marks in the previous class and annual family income less than INR 2 Lakhs may apply for this scholarship program.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected girl/women students will get a yearly stipend of INR 5,000 (Class 9 and 10) or INR 6,000 (Class 11 and 12) to cover their various academic expenses.

Last Date to Apply: October 15, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/MAN1

Category: Merit cum means based

Scholarship: Pre-Matric Scholarships Scheme for Minorities 2019-20

Description: Ministry of Minority Affairs (India) is providing financial assistance to young students from minority communities for school education. The programme is a merit-cum-means based scholarship initiative for assisting students in managing their academic expenses.

Eligibility: Students from minority communities studying in Class 1 to Class 10 may apply for this scholarship if they have scored more than 50% marks in the previous academic year. Only students with family income less than INR 1 Lakh per annum are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Eligible students may receive scholarship amount of INR 100 to INR 600 per month as maintenance allowance, and tuition/admission fee allowance up to INR 500 per annum.

Last Date to Apply: October 15, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/PMS9

Category: Talent Based

Scholarship: University of Sussex Sports Scholarships Scheme 2019

Description: – Indian athletes who wish to pursue higher education abroad are invited by the University of Sussex to pursue undergraduate studies with scholarship benefits and other academic support. The scholarship programme aims to support the sporting excellence of Indian students at an international level.

Eligibility :- Students who have a proven record of athletics at state & national level in India and are applying for undergraduate admissions at the University of Sussex are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards :- Selected athletes will receive a scholarship amount of GBP 500 to GBP 1250 per annum for the duration of their graduation programme.

Application :- Apply online

Deadline : October 11, 2019

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/SSS2

Category: Merit Based

Scholarship: Chant Legacy Scholarship for Postgraduate Study in Governance 2020

Description: Students who wish to pursue studies in the field of ‘Governance’ may apply for this scholarship provided by Governance Institute of Australia. Students selected for this program will receive financial aid for postgraduate studies and will get a ‘Global Governance’ exposure.

Eligibility: Students who are eligible for acceptance at Governance Institute of Australia for their Postgraduate Study in Governance 2020 program may apply for this scholarship. Only students with financially challenged backgrounds are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a scholarship grant per subject and per semester up to AUD 13,740 for the entire duration of postgraduate studies.

Last Date to Apply: October 11, 2019

Application: Submit online applications

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/CLS1

