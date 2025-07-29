Onam Nite 2025 to Feature Maestro Ouseppachan in a Grand Musical Celebration

Singapore: Music lovers are in for a memorable evening as Onam Nite 2025 promises to blend the joy of festive celebration with the timeless charm of Malayalam film music. The highlight of the evening will be a live performance by none other than Ouseppachan, one of Kerala’s most revered music directors.

With a prolific career spanning over 130 films, Ouseppachan has composed some of Malayalam cinema’s most enduring melodies, including the beloved Devadoothar Paadi and Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam. His evocative compositions—known for their intricate orchestration and emotional depth—have earned him accolades such as the National Film Award, multiple Kerala State Film Awards, and the Filmfare Award South.

Audiences will be treated to a soul-stirring musical journey as Ouseppachan takes the stage with his grand orchestra, accompanied by an impressive lineup of accomplished playback singers, including Jayaraj Warrier, Sudeep Kumar, Mridula Warrier, Nikhil Mathew, Seethalakshmi, and Mahesh Kunjumon.

Set against the festive backdrop of Onam, the evening will be an ode to Kerala’s cultural heritage—celebrated through music, dance, and shared nostalgia.

Onam Nite 2025 is part of the Raga series at the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

🎟️ Tickets available now at: esplanade.com/onam-nite-2025