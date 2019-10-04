പദ്മ വിക്രമന്‍ നായര്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു.

സിംഗപ്പൂര്: മുതിര്ന്ന മലയാളിയും, സിംഗപ്പൂര് മലയാളി സമൂഹത്തിലെ നിറ സാന്നിധ്യവുമായിരുന്ന പദ്മ വിക്രം നായര് (75) ഇന്നലെ അന്തരിച്ചു. (3-10-2019) .
സിംഗപ്പൂര് മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷനിലും മലയാളി ഹിന്ദു സമാജത്തിലും ഭാരവാഹിയായിരുന്നു. സംസ്കാരം ഒക്ടോബര് 4ന് 4:15 മണ്ടായിയില് വെച്ച്.
Singapore: Padma Vikraman Nayar (75), veteran Malayalee and community leader passed away on 3rd of October 2019
Funeral on 4th October
Address – 714, Woodlands Dr-70, #10-174, S’pore-730714.
Cremation on Friday 4th October (tomorrow) at 4.15pm at Mandai Crematorium Hall 1.
Cortège leaves the home at 3.15pm
Loving mother to: Suresh & Sulekha, Renash & Raadthie
Grandmother to: Sidharth, Sudharrshan, Sharanya
and Arian