പദ്മ വിക്രമന്‍ നായര്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു.

By PEnews BUREAU -
സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍: മുതിര്‍ന്ന മലയാളിയും, സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ മലയാളി സമൂഹത്തിലെ നിറ സാന്നിധ്യവുമായിരുന്ന പദ്മ വിക്രം നായര്‍ (75)  ഇന്നലെ  അന്തരിച്ചു. (3-10-2019) .

സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷനിലും മലയാളി ഹിന്ദു സമാജത്തിലും ഭാരവാഹിയായിരുന്നു. സംസ്കാരം ഒക്ടോബര്‍ 4ന് 4:15 മണ്ടായിയില്‍ വെച്ച്.

Singapore:  Padma Vikraman Nayar (75), veteran Malayalee and community leader passed away on 3rd of October 2019

Funeral on 4th October

Address – 714, Woodlands Dr-70, #10-174, S’pore-730714.

Cremation on Friday 4th October (tomorrow) at 4.15pm at Mandai Crematorium  Hall 1.

Cortège leaves  the  home at 3.15pm

Loving mother to: Suresh & Sulekha, Renash & Raadthie

Grandmother to: Sidharth, Sudharrshan, Sharanya and Arian

