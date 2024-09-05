PM Modi meets former Singapore PM Lee

Singapore | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former Singapore premier Lee Hsien Loong describing him as a “strong votary of close India-Singapore ties” and discussed areas such as green energy and FinTech where the two countries can work together.



Modi, who is on a two-day visitto the city-state in South Asia, arrived here on Wednesday for his fifth official visit.



“It is always gladdening to meet my friend and former PM of Singapore, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong. He has always been a strong votary of close India-Singapore ties,” Modi said in a post on X.

His insights on various matters are also very enriching. We had a great discussion on how our nations can work together in futuristic areas such as green energy, FinTech, etc.,” Modi added as he tagged Lee’s X handle

In May this year, Lee Hsien Loong, 72, had relinquished his position after two decades, in a planned political transition paving the way for incumbent Wong. He is now a Senior Minister in the SingaporePrime Minister’s Office.



