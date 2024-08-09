Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s First National Day Message: A Vision for Singapore’s Future

In his first National Day message as Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong delivered a heartfelt address from Sri Temasek on the Istana grounds, a location steeped in history as the residence of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister, Mr. Lee Kuan Yew, on the night of Singapore’s separation in 1965. Reflecting on the nation’s remarkable journey from a fledgling state to a global success story, PM Wong honored the grit and determination of the Pioneer Generation who laid the foundation for Singapore’s growth.

However, PM Wong recognized that there are new challenges on the horizon. He highlighted global tensions, rising populism, and climate change as pressing issues that require Singapore to act with agility, foresight, and innovation. Despite the formidable challenges, he expressed confidence in Singapore’s ability to navigate these complexities and continue its progress.

PM Wong outlined his government’s commitment to creating new opportunities for Singaporeans, stabilizing the cost of living, and strengthening social support systems. He emphasized the importance of innovation and productivity to sustain economic growth and ensure that wages outpace inflation, improving the quality of life for all Singaporeans. The Prime Minister also assured the public that housing affordability remains a top priority, with new policies in place to keep public housing accessible and fair.

In closing, PM Wong called on all Singaporeans to unite and work together to build a better future. He echoed the sentiment of this year’s National Day theme song, emphasizing that by standing together, Singapore will continue to thrive as one united people.

As Singapore celebrates its 59th National Day, PM Wong’s message serves as a rallying cry for resilience, unity, and collective effort in shaping the nation’s future. The full video of his speech is available for viewing below.

Watch full version of National Day Message from Prime minister Lawrence Wong