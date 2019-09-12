സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ : കലാഭവന്‍ ഷാജോണ്‍ ആദ്യമായി സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത പൃഥ്വിരാജ് ചിത്രം ‘ബ്രദേഴ്സ് ഡേ’യുടെ സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ റിലീസ് സെപ്തംബര്‍ 13ന്. ഇന്‍ഡിവുഡ് ഡിസ്ട്രിബ്യൂഷന്‍ നെറ്റ്വര്‍ക്കും, നന്മ മൂവീസും ചേര്‍ന്നാണ് ചിത്രം സിംഗപ്പൂരില്‍ വിതരണത്തിനെത്തിക്കുന്നത്. ഐശ്വര്യലക്ഷ്മി, പ്രയാഗ മാര്‍ട്ടിന്‍, മിയ, മഡോണ, പ്രസന്ന എന്നിവര്‍ പ്രധാനവേഷങ്ങളിലെത്തുന്നു. ലിസ്റ്റിന്‍ സ്റ്റീഫന്റെ നിര്‍മ്മാണത്തിലൊരുങ്ങിയ ചിത്രത്തില്‍ ലാല്‍, ധര്‍മജന്‍ ബോള്‍ഗാട്ടി തുടങ്ങിയവരും പ്രധാന റോളുകളില്‍ എത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.

കേരളത്തില്‍ മികച്ച പ്രതികരണം നേടിയ ചിത്രം മലയാളികള്‍ ഏറെയുള്ള സിംഗപ്പൂരിലും തരംഗമാകുമെന്ന പ്രതീക്ഷയിലാണ് അണിയറപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍. സംവിധായകന്‍ സോഹന്‍ റോയ് നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കുന്ന പ്രൊജക്ട് ഇന്‍ഡിവുഡിന്റെ ഭാഗമായുള്ള ഇന്‍ഡിവുഡ് ഡിസ്ട്രിബ്യൂഷന്‍ നെറ്റ്വര്‍ക്കിലൂടെ മലയാളം ഉള്‍പ്പടെയുള്ള ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ലോകമെമ്പാടും വേദിയൊരുക്കുകയാണ് ലക്ഷ്യം.

Indywood Distribution Network is all set to release Prithviraj’s ‘Brother’s Day’ in Singapore on 13th September

Singapore : Kalabhavan Shajohn’s debut directorial ‘Brother’s Day’ is all set to release in Singapore on 13th. This Prithviraj Sukumaran starring movie is a comedy family thriller produced by Listin Stephen and distributed by Indywood Distribution Network (IDN) and Nanma . The film is star-studded with many popular actors like Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Madonna Sebastian, Prayaga Martin, Miya George, Vijayaraghavan, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Kottayam Nazeer adorning it with their performances.

The film garnered highly positive reviews from critics and the general audience alike, and is currently running successfully in centers in India.

With the intention to support art worth Indian movies and share it worldwide, Sohan Roy’s Indywood Distribution Network (IDN) focuses on various countries which include UAE, Australia, Middle East, South Korea and many others. Recently IDN successfully released a Marathi Movie named ‘ BABA’ in South Korea and it was the first Marathi movie which was released in the country.