Rajesh Kumar Receives Social Excellence Award at Kala Singapore Vishu Night 2025

Singapore, April 28, 2025 – Kala Singapore has honoured Rajesh Kumar, founder and editor of Pravasi Express, with the prestigious Social Excellence Award at its annual Vishu Night 2025 celebration. The event, themed SG60 – Celebrating 60 Years of Singapore’s Independence, paid tribute to individuals and organisations making impactful contributions to the community and environment.

Recognising a Community Leader and Cultural Advocate

Rajesh Kumar was recognised for his decade-long service to the Malayalee diaspora and his tireless efforts in promoting arts, culture, and community journalism. Since founding Pravasi Express in 2012, he has built it into a powerful platform that connects Malayalees around the world while celebrating their heritage. He is credited with launching the Pravasi Express Awards to honour achievers in the diaspora and with reviving Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam, one of the oldest Malayalee cultural institutions in the country. His contributions have consistently reflected a deep commitment to preserving tradition while encouraging new voices and perspectives across generations.

Empowering the Creative Community

As a filmmaker, Rajesh directed critically acclaimed short films like Akale and Unmasked, which explored poignant social themes. He also established Talent Hunt Singapore and the Singapore Film Club, initiatives that have helped uncover emerging talent and foster a vibrant creative ecosystem in the region. During times of crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, he led major humanitarian efforts such as relief campaigns and repatriation support, demonstrating compassion and effective community leadership.

Theatre Excellence: Sreekanth Menon Honoured

Noted Singapore-based theatre activist Sreekanth Menon was awarded Best Director for his impactful production Anthithottam, which tells the story of Muchilott Madhavan, a freedom fighter from Mahe who resisted Nazi occupation in France. The play was widely praised for its historical depth and artistic delivery.

Business Leaders Receive Kala Singapore Excellence Awards

In recognition of entrepreneurship and innovation, Business Excellence Awards were presented to:

Bhima Jewellers – Mr. Bino Abraham

– Mr. Bino Abraham Noah Marine & Offshore Pte Ltd – Mr. Jinto Jose, Chairman

– Mr. Jinto Jose, Chairman Conspecs Pte Ltd – Mr. George Varghese, Managing Director

– Mr. George Varghese, Managing Director Housebrand – Mr. Jayakumar Narayanan, Managing Director

– Mr. Jayakumar Narayanan, Managing Director Transcend – Capt. Rajesh Kurup, Managing Director

The awards were presented by Ambassador K. Kesavapany in the presence of Shaji Philip, President of Kala Singapore, and Ullas Kumar, President of the Singapore Malayalee Association.

A Night of Culture and Celebration

The event showcased performances by leading art groups and artists, highlighting the rich cultural fabric of Singapore. The Vishu Night served as a platform to celebrate Malayalee heritage, creativity, and community spirit, while promoting the message of sustainability and environmental preservation.

Pic Credit: Rajeev Variyar