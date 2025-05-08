How world leaders react to Indian strikes in Pakistan after Kashmir attack

NEW DELHI: India said it attacked Pakistan early on Wednesday following a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir last month. Pakistan reported eight deaths and said it was responding to the Indian strikes. This is what global leaders have said about the latest hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours:

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

“It’s a shame. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting for many, many decades. I hope it ends very quickly.”

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”



SPOKESPERSON FOR U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

JAPAN CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY YOSHIMASA HAYASHI

“In regard to the terrorist act that occurred in Kashmir on April 22, our country firmly condemns such acts of terrorism. Furthermore, we express strong concern that this situation may lead to further retaliatory exchanges and escalate into a full-scale military conflict. For the peace and stability of South Asia, we strongly urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue.”

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON

“China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”



BRITISH FOREIGN MINISTER DAVID LAMMY

“Current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern. The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward. We need all sides to work urgently to see regional stability restored and ensure protection of civilians.”



RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON

“We are deeply concerned about the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam. We call on the parties involved to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region.”

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER JEAN-NOEL BARROT

“We call on India as well as on Pakistan to show restraint in order to avoid escalation. Nobody has anything to gain from prolonged confrontation between India and Pakistan. These are two major military powers, that is why we call for restraint”



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOREIGN MINISTRY

“Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace.”



ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR TO INDIA REUVEN AZAR

“Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”



EGYPT FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY

“Egypt (is) following with great concern the current developments between India and Pakistan, calling on both sides to exercise the highest levels of restraint and uphold dialogue through diplomatic channels. The ministry stressed the need to exert efforts to defuse the crisis and avoid further escalation.”