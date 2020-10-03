Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films presents ‘Uss Din’

New Delhi, September 28, 2020: Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films’ ‘Uss Din’ is the story of two young boys, who are caught in the middle of a brutal conflict that plagues their families. The film starring Rajkumar Rao was an official selection for the United Nation’s Artivist Film Festival.

Two kids, Kabir and Ram, are stopped from meeting each other when their families turn hostile. Hoping against hope, the two keep trying to get back to their games, unaware that the elders are turning their playground into a battleground.

Writer and director, Vikram Gupta, constructs two sharply contrasting worlds- one for the young boys and their innocent friendship and another cloaked in hostility and hysteria for the adults of the two families, as metaphor that is revealed only in the last shot. The story follows a string of events that threaten to destroy both the worlds, based upon something as frivolous as a rumor.

“It’s quite simple actually, the world is burning. The ‘us vs them’ ideology is hurtling us down a chaotic road. The divisions within society are so loud and numbing, most of us have stopped even asking where this road leads us. ‘Uss din’ is an unflinching answer to that terrifying question.” says Vikram.

An important message in compassion, the story is also a part of an important genre of films that highlight the experiences of children during conflict. The film is produced by Tagore Almeida.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is one of the most influential and celebrated platforms for short films in India.

