Running Remote Conference – Build and Scale Your Remote Team to the Next Level

BALI, Indonesia – Running Remote, the world’s largest remote work conference, announces Running Remote 2019 in Bali, Indonesia.

The conference boasts over 20 inspirational remote company industry leaders and innovators ready to share practical and actionable advice to build, manage and grow remote and remote teams. In the Buffer State of Remote Work 2019 Report, Amir Salihefendic, the CEO of Doist (and a speaker at Running Remote 2019) said, “remote work isn’t just a different way to work – it’s a different way to live. And, unlike what you might see on Instagram, working remotely doesn’t mean you jet set to exotic locations to drink piña coladas on the beach”.

The remote work trend is growing fast and there has never been a better time to find out how to build and scale your remote team from CEO’s, founders and project managers of leading distributed teams.

Key Details

Running Remote 2019 is happening in Bali, Indonesia on 29 – 30 June 2019 at the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Discounted tickets are available before March 31, with further discounts for team passes Leaders in the remote work field, including Beat Buhlmann (Evernote), Nick Francis (Help Scout), Andreas Klinger (AngelList), Marcie Murray (Shopify) will be speaking.

For the first time in history. Running Remote will host a panel discussion of “remote-friendly” venture capital firms, who will discuss what it takes to get funding for distributed companies.

“I couldn’t recommend Running Remote more for companies interested in having remote friendly company culture, and entrepreneurs interested in the remote work culture.” Sara Fell, FlexJobs Founder (Running Remote 2018 speaker).

Sofitel Nusa Dua Beach Resort, Lot 5, ITDC Tourism Complex Nusa Dua, Badung Bali