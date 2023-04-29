Runway Mom Season-7 on 27th May

Infiniti Jewels presents the 7th season of Runway Mom, an initiative of Dream Catchers and Zee TV. This platform was created by Shalima Motial, Founder & CEO of Dream Catchers, to celebrate women of all ages, sizes, nationalities, and to participate with their loved ones, breaking the myth that only certain sizes and heights can walk the fashion ramp.

Since its inception in 2016, Runway Mom has seen many women walk the fashion ramp with their children, spouse, as a family, or by themselves over six seasons. The USP of this platform is that it’s non-competitive, celebrating women just as they are.

Runway Mom Season-7, co-produced by Zee TV along with Dream Catchers, will be telecast on Zee TV to 12.6 million viewers across 18 countries. The main event is on 27th May, and there are six pre-events leading up to the main event which add a lot of value to all the participants.

Infiniti Jewels, one of the sponsors, will be hosting a champagne event, and there will be a professional photo shoot, party at Adda, and a choreography session. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend sessions by a counsellor, naturopath, stylist, make-up artist, and a talk on “Effective Communication”.

The pre-events will also include a wellness session combining yoga and Zumba. Runway Mom has a holistic approach to it, which is why many women participate more than once. The platform prides itself in providing an avenue for women of all ages, & ethnicities to celebrate their womanhood with their families and loved ones

The event is priced at $20 per ticket, and attendees will witness gorgeous moms walk the fashion ramp with their loved ones. The evening will be completed with local stand-up comedians and singers to entertain the audience. To book your tickets, please message 91855177.

Runway Mom Season-7 is an initiative that celebrates women, their unique identities and relationships with their loved ones. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this empowering event.

When – 27th May