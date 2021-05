Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in Singapore theatres on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will see a multi-format release and a worldwide theatrical release on May 13. Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in significant parts.

Radhe will be screened in Golden Village and Carnival Cinemas Screens..