Schedule of Indian General Elections 2019 – World’s Largest democratic elections

By Rajesh Kumar -
0

India is heading for Lok Sabha election 2019 from April 11- the world’s largest democratic election exercise with 90 crores eligible people to vote . The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be announced on May 23. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be held in a seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The seven phases will cover 543 constituencies. Indian elections to set a new word record with more than 10 Lakh Polling stations for Lok Sabha election 2019.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Schedule:

Phase 1 : April 11 (91 Seats)
Phase 2 : April 18 (97 Seats)
Phase 3 : April 23 (115 Seats)
Phase 4 : April 29 (71 Seats)
Phase 5 : May 6 (51 Seats)
Phase 6 : May 12 (59 Seats)
Phase 7 : May 19 (59 Seats)

Phase wise breakup and schedule of Lok Sabha Election 2019:

Phase 1 (April 11)

  1. Andhra Pradesh- 25 seats
  2. Arunachal Pradesh- 2 seats
  3. Assam- 5 seats
  4. Bihar- 4 seats
  5. Chhattisgarh- 1 seat
  6. Jammu and Kashmir- 2 seats
  7. Maharashtra- 7 seats
  8. Manipur- 1 seat
  9. Meghalaya- 2 seats
  10. Mizoram- 1 seat
  11. Nagaland- 1 seat
  12. Odisha- 4 seats
  13. Sikkim- 1 seat
  14. Telangana- 17 seats
  15. Tripura- 1 seat
  16. Uttar Pradesh- 10 seats
  17. Uttarakhand- 5 seats
  18. West Bengal- 2 seats
  19. Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 1 seat
  20. Lakshadweep- 1 seat

Phase 2 (April 18)

  1. Assam- 5 seats
  2. Bihar- 5 seats
  3. Chhattisgarh- 3 seats
  4. Jammu and Kashmir- 2 seats
  5. Karnataka- 14 seats
  6. Maharashtra- 10 seats
  7. Manipur- 1 seat
  8. Odisha- 5 seats
  9. Tamil Nadu- 39 seats
  10. Tripura- 1 seat
  11. Uttar Pradesh- 8 seats
  12. West Bengal- 3 seats
  13. Puducherry- 1 seat

Phase 3 (April 23)

  1. Assam- 4 seats
  2. Bihar- 5 seats
  3. Chhattisgarh- 7 seats
  4. Gujarat- 26 seats
  5. Goa- 2
  6. Jammu and Kashmir- 1 seat
  7. Karnataka- 14 seats
  8. Kerala- 20 seats
  9. Maharashtra- 14 seats
  10. Odisha- 6 seats
  11. Uttar Pradesh- 10 seats
  12. West Bengal- 5 seats
  13. Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 1 seat
  14. Daman and Diu- 1 seat

Phase 4 (April 29)

  1. Bihar- 5 seats
  2. Jammu and Kashmir- 1 seat
  3. Jharkhand- 3 seats
  4. Madhya Pradesh- 6 seats
  5. Maharashtra- 17 seats
  6. Odisha- 6 seats
  7. Rajasthan- 13 seats
  8. Uttar Pradesh- 13 seats
  9. West Bengal- 8 seats

Phase 5 (May 6)

  1. Bihar- 5 seats
  2. Jammu and Kashmir- 2 seats
  3. Jharkhand- 4 seats
  4. Madhya Pradesh- 7 seats
  5. Rajasthan- 12 seats
  6. Uttar Pradesh- 14 seats
  7. West Bengal- 7 seats

Phase 6 (May 12)

  1. Bihar- 8 seats
  2. Haryana- 10 seats
  3. Jharkhand- 4 seats
  4. Madhya Pradesh- 8 seats
  5. Uttar Pradesh- 14 seats
  6. West Bengal- 8 seats
  7. Delhi- 7 seats

Phase 7 (May 19)

  1. Bihar- 8 seats
  2. Jharkhand- 3 seats
  3. Madhya Pradesh- 8 seats
  4. Punjab- 13 seats
  5. West Bengal- 9 seats
  6. Chandigarh- 1 seat
  7. Uttar Pradesh- 13 seats
  8. Himachal Pradesh- 4 seats

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

കോഴിക്കോട്ടെത്തിയ പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ഉറക്കം കളഞ്ഞ് തട്ടിൻ പുറത്തെ മരപ്പട്ടി

രാഹുൽഗാന്ധി വയനാട്ടിൽ പത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചു; റോഡ് ഷോ ഉടൻ ആരംഭിക്കും

പ്രണയാഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥന നിരസിച്ച പെണ്‍കുട്ടിയെ വീട്ടില്‍ കയറി യുവാവ് തീകൊളുത്തി കൊന്നു

രാഹുല്‍ വയനാട്ടിലേക്ക്: നാമനിര്‍ദേശ പത്രിക 11:30ന് സമര്‍പ്പിക്കും

രാഹുലും പ്രിയങ്കയും കേരളത്തിലെത്തി; നിറഞ്ഞ മനസോടെ വരവേറ്റ് കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രവർത്തകർ

കേരളം മുങ്ങിയ മഹാപ്രളയം; ഡാം തുറന്നതിലുണ്ടായ വീഴ്‌ചയെന്ന് അമിക്കസ് ക്യൂറി റിപ്പോർ‌ട്ട്

ഭാര്യ ഒളിച്ചോടി: മനംനൊന്ത് ഭർത്താവു മക്കളെ കൊന്ന് ഫോട്ടോ ഭാര്യയ്ക്ക് വാട്ട്സ് ആപ്പ് ചെയ്തശേഷം ആത്മഹത്യചെയ്തു.

സരിത എസ് നായർ വയനാട്ടിൽ രാഹുലിനെതിരെയും മത്സരിക്കും

കാത്തിരിപ്പിന് വിരാമം; വയനാട്ടിൽ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിതന്നെ മത്സരിക്കും