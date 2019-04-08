Schedule of Indian General Elections 2019 – World’s Largest democratic elections

India is heading for Lok Sabha election 2019 from April 11- the world’s largest democratic election exercise with 90 crores eligible people to vote . The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be announced on May 23. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be held in a seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The seven phases will cover 543 constituencies. Indian elections to set a new word record with more than 10 Lakh Polling stations for Lok Sabha election 2019.
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Schedule:
Phase 1 : April 11 (91 Seats)
Phase 2 : April 18 (97 Seats)
Phase 3 : April 23 (115 Seats)
Phase 4 : April 29 (71 Seats)
Phase 5 : May 6 (51 Seats)
Phase 6 : May 12 (59 Seats)
Phase 7 : May 19 (59 Seats)
Phase wise breakup and schedule of Lok Sabha Election 2019:
Phase 1 (April 11)
- Andhra Pradesh- 25 seats
- Arunachal Pradesh- 2 seats
- Assam- 5 seats
- Bihar- 4 seats
- Chhattisgarh- 1 seat
- Jammu and Kashmir- 2 seats
- Maharashtra- 7 seats
- Manipur- 1 seat
- Meghalaya- 2 seats
- Mizoram- 1 seat
- Nagaland- 1 seat
- Odisha- 4 seats
- Sikkim- 1 seat
- Telangana- 17 seats
- Tripura- 1 seat
- Uttar Pradesh- 10 seats
- Uttarakhand- 5 seats
- West Bengal- 2 seats
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 1 seat
- Lakshadweep- 1 seat
Phase 2 (April 18)
- Assam- 5 seats
- Bihar- 5 seats
- Chhattisgarh- 3 seats
- Jammu and Kashmir- 2 seats
- Karnataka- 14 seats
- Maharashtra- 10 seats
- Manipur- 1 seat
- Odisha- 5 seats
- Tamil Nadu- 39 seats
- Tripura- 1 seat
- Uttar Pradesh- 8 seats
- West Bengal- 3 seats
- Puducherry- 1 seat
Phase 3 (April 23)
- Assam- 4 seats
- Bihar- 5 seats
- Chhattisgarh- 7 seats
- Gujarat- 26 seats
- Goa- 2
- Jammu and Kashmir- 1 seat
- Karnataka- 14 seats
- Kerala- 20 seats
- Maharashtra- 14 seats
- Odisha- 6 seats
- Uttar Pradesh- 10 seats
- West Bengal- 5 seats
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 1 seat
- Daman and Diu- 1 seat
Phase 4 (April 29)
- Bihar- 5 seats
- Jammu and Kashmir- 1 seat
- Jharkhand- 3 seats
- Madhya Pradesh- 6 seats
- Maharashtra- 17 seats
- Odisha- 6 seats
- Rajasthan- 13 seats
- Uttar Pradesh- 13 seats
- West Bengal- 8 seats
Phase 5 (May 6)
- Bihar- 5 seats
- Jammu and Kashmir- 2 seats
- Jharkhand- 4 seats
- Madhya Pradesh- 7 seats
- Rajasthan- 12 seats
- Uttar Pradesh- 14 seats
- West Bengal- 7 seats
Phase 6 (May 12)
- Bihar- 8 seats
- Haryana- 10 seats
- Jharkhand- 4 seats
- Madhya Pradesh- 8 seats
- Uttar Pradesh- 14 seats
- West Bengal- 8 seats
- Delhi- 7 seats
Phase 7 (May 19)
- Bihar- 8 seats
- Jharkhand- 3 seats
- Madhya Pradesh- 8 seats
- Punjab- 13 seats
- West Bengal- 9 seats
- Chandigarh- 1 seat
- Uttar Pradesh- 13 seats
- Himachal Pradesh- 4 seats