Schedule of Indian General Elections 2019 – World’s Largest democratic elections

India is heading for Lok Sabha election 2019 from April 11- the world’s largest democratic election exercise with 90 crores eligible people to vote . The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be announced on May 23. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be held in a seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The seven phases will cover 543 constituencies. Indian elections to set a new word record with more than 10 Lakh Polling stations for Lok Sabha election 2019.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Schedule:

Phase 1 : April 11 (91 Seats)

Phase 2 : April 18 (97 Seats)

Phase 3 : April 23 (115 Seats)

Phase 4 : April 29 (71 Seats)

Phase 5 : May 6 (51 Seats)

Phase 6 : May 12 (59 Seats)

Phase 7 : May 19 (59 Seats)

Phase wise breakup and schedule of Lok Sabha Election 2019:

Phase 1 (April 11)

Andhra Pradesh- 25 seats Arunachal Pradesh- 2 seats Assam- 5 seats Bihar- 4 seats Chhattisgarh- 1 seat Jammu and Kashmir- 2 seats Maharashtra- 7 seats Manipur- 1 seat Meghalaya- 2 seats Mizoram- 1 seat Nagaland- 1 seat Odisha- 4 seats Sikkim- 1 seat Telangana- 17 seats Tripura- 1 seat Uttar Pradesh- 10 seats Uttarakhand- 5 seats West Bengal- 2 seats Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 1 seat Lakshadweep- 1 seat

Phase 2 (April 18)

Assam- 5 seats Bihar- 5 seats Chhattisgarh- 3 seats Jammu and Kashmir- 2 seats Karnataka- 14 seats Maharashtra- 10 seats Manipur- 1 seat Odisha- 5 seats Tamil Nadu- 39 seats Tripura- 1 seat Uttar Pradesh- 8 seats West Bengal- 3 seats Puducherry- 1 seat

Phase 3 (April 23)

Assam- 4 seats Bihar- 5 seats Chhattisgarh- 7 seats Gujarat- 26 seats Goa- 2 Jammu and Kashmir- 1 seat Karnataka- 14 seats Kerala- 20 seats Maharashtra- 14 seats Odisha- 6 seats Uttar Pradesh- 10 seats West Bengal- 5 seats Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 1 seat Daman and Diu- 1 seat

Phase 4 (April 29)

Bihar- 5 seats Jammu and Kashmir- 1 seat Jharkhand- 3 seats Madhya Pradesh- 6 seats Maharashtra- 17 seats Odisha- 6 seats Rajasthan- 13 seats Uttar Pradesh- 13 seats West Bengal- 8 seats

Phase 5 (May 6)

Bihar- 5 seats Jammu and Kashmir- 2 seats Jharkhand- 4 seats Madhya Pradesh- 7 seats Rajasthan- 12 seats Uttar Pradesh- 14 seats West Bengal- 7 seats

Phase 6 (May 12)

Bihar- 8 seats Haryana- 10 seats Jharkhand- 4 seats Madhya Pradesh- 8 seats Uttar Pradesh- 14 seats West Bengal- 8 seats Delhi- 7 seats

Phase 7 (May 19)