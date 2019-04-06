Scholarship Programs

Tel Aviv University Summer Program Scholarship 2019, Israel

Description: Tel Aviv University (TAU), in Israel has announced its summer program open in Cyber Security, Business & Entrepreneurship in the Start-Up Nation, Middle East & Conflict Studies, Summer Internship Program, Summer Research Program in the Sciences, Smart Cities and Food Safety and Security.

Eligibility: The applications are open for candidates pursuing under-graduation and post-graduation, having minimum 80% in their previous examination.

Prizes & Rewards: Partial scholarship of up to 65% is given on the total cost of tuition, dormitory and medical insurance.

Last Date to Apply: April 10, 2019

Application Mode: Online applications only.

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/TAU7

——————————————————————————-

Google PhD Fellowship India 2019

Description: Google India is inviting post-graduation degree holders of Computer Science and related areas to apply for this fellowship. This multi-year fellowship gives the opportunity of mentorship, research and internship at Google.

Eligibility: Indian applicants enrolled for Ph.D. at an Indian Institution who have secured their post-graduation degree as well from India and are gainfully employed at an Indian organization, may apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will be provided US$50,000 in total for a maximum period of 4 years which would cover monthly fellowship, contingency grants and travel grants.

Last Date to Apply: April 13, 2019

Application Mode: Online applications only

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/GPF2

—————————————————————————–

Inlaks Scholarships 2019

Description: Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation is now providing scholarships to graduate students from India applying for postgraduate courses at elite universities in America, Europe and UK institutions, covering their academic expenses of tuition fees, living expenses and travel costs.

Eligibility: Indian graduate students below 30 years of age with accepted admissions at top-rank institutions may apply for this scholarship

Prizes & Rewards: The scholarship award covers complete tuition fees of the selected scholars including their travel and accommodation expenses and living expenses throughout their course duration for a total scholarship limit of US$100,000.

Last Date to Apply: April 15, 2019

Application Mode: Online applications invited

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/IS71

——————————————————————————————————-Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com