Scholarships -19th April 2020

Scholarship Name 1: NIT Warangal Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal in colaboration with Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Government of India has offered this scholarship for the BE/BTech and ME/MTech students. The fellowship is applicable for a sponsored research project titled – ‘Non-destructive damage detection and damage quantification on composite (HAP) panels’.

Eligibility: Indian BE/BTech and ME/MTech students with 60% aggregate or 6.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale can apply for this scholarship. ME/MTech degree holders in specializations of Structural Engineering or Applied Mechanics or allied specializations from a recognised university/institution are also eligible. Applicants should be under the age of 32 years.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get a monthly allowance of INR 31,000 for the first 2 years and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 23-04-2020