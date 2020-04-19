Scholarships -19th April 2020

|Scholarship Name 1:
|NIT Warangal Junior Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal in colaboration with Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Government of India has offered this scholarship for the BE/BTech and ME/MTech students. The fellowship is applicable for a sponsored research project titled – ‘Non-destructive damage detection and damage quantification on composite (HAP) panels’.
|Eligibility:
|Indian BE/BTech and ME/MTech students with 60% aggregate or 6.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale can apply for this scholarship. ME/MTech degree holders in specializations of Structural Engineering or Applied Mechanics or allied specializations from a recognised university/institution are also eligible. Applicants should be under the age of 32 years.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get a monthly allowance of INR 31,000 for the first 2 years and other benefits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|23-04-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/NWJ3
|Scholarship Name 2:
|SwarnaJayanti Fellowships Scheme 2019-20
|Description:
|The Department of Science & Technology, Government of India has announed this fellowship for the indian scientists with a PhD degree in Science/Engineering/Medicine. The duration of the fellowship along with the project will be for a period of five years.
|Eligibility:
|Indian national having a regular position in a recognized Indian academic/research organization netween the ages of 30 to 40 years who possess a PhD in Science/Engineering/Medicine can apply for this fellowship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected fellows will get INR 25,000 per month for 5 years and a research grant of INR 5 lakhs per annum.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/SFJ4
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Sardar Patel Scholarship for Students Pursuing Graduation 2020
|Description:
|Buddy4Study India Foundation invites scholarship applications from students studying in the 1st/2nd year of graduation. The scholarship programme is meant to support the higher education of deserving underprivileged students.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for students studying in the 1st/2nd year of a 3-year graduation programme (in any stream) from a recognised university/institution. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 6 lakhs per annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get scholarship of INR 15,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-05-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/SPS1
|Scholarship Name 4:
|Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme
|Description:
|Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship program provides financial aid to students pursuing studies at various post-matric and undergraduate levels to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.
|Eligibility:
Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2019 board exams are eligible to apply for the scholarship program for pursuing their higher secondary, 3-year graduation, 4-year engineering, Diploma programme and 1-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual Family income of all applicants must be less than INR 5 Lakhs per annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to INR 30,000 per year for up to 3 years of studies depending on their current level of education
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/KISSP01