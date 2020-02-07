Scholarships Feb 2020

|Scholarship Name 1:
|Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students 2020
|Description:
|Rolls-Royce India Private Limited invites scholarship applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of engineering degree programmes. The scholarship programme is meant to support girl students in completing their engineering programmes.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of Engineering degree course. They must be pursuing Engineering in fields like Aerospace, Computers, Electronics, Marine, etc. from an AICTE recognised institution in India. Marks scored in Class 10 and 12 board examinations should be more than 60%.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 35,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-03-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/UNS1
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Trent University Entrance Scholarships 2020
|Description:
|Trent University, Canada has announced this scholarship for the students who are eligible for getting enrolled in an undergraduate course at Trent University, Canada. The selected students will get variable financial awards.
|Eligibility:
|Students who have proof of English proficiency (or conditional admission through Trent-ESL: English for University) and meet minimum grades requirement as outlined in country-specific admissions requirements, can apply for this scholarship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|The selected students will get financial awards up to CAD 3,000.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-02-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/TUE1
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Trent International Global Citizen Scholarships and Awards 2020
|Description:
|Trent University, Canada has announced this for the international students getting admission in undergraduate studies at Trent University. The students possessing excellent academic achievement, leadership potential, and community service record can avail scholarship and other benefits.
|Eligibility:
|International students who are entering into an undergraduate course program at Trent University, Canada who have an excellent academic record, can apply for this scholarship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|The selected scholars will get scholarship up to CAD 24,000 per academic year to cover tuition and ancillary fees (excluding housing) and partial reduction of tuition fees by CAD 2,000 to CAD 10,000 per academic year.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-02-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/TIG1